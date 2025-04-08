Mariners outfielder Victor Robles faces 12-week recovery after highlight-reel catch injury

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles could be out for an estimated 12 weeks following a left shoulder injury he sustained while making a diving catch, the team announced Tuesday through Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander.

Victor Robles exits the game after making an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/uJb3XG7AFD — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2025

Robles, 27, was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday, one day after the injury occurred during the bottom of the ninth inning in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

The injury happened when Robles made a leaping catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Patrick Bailey.

Medical imaging conducted Monday in Seattle confirmed that Robles dislocated his left shoulder and suffered a small fracture in the humeral head — the ball-like part of the upper arm bone that fits into the shoulder socket.

Doctors currently believe the fracture will heal without surgery, although the injury will be closely monitored to ensure no further intervention is needed.

If surgery can be avoided, the fracture is expected to heal in about six weeks, followed by an additional six weeks of rehabilitation.

Before the injury, Robles was hitting .273 (12-for-44) with three runs scored, three doubles, and three stolen bases in as many attempts over 10 games this season.

Since joining the Mariners in June 2023, he has appeared in 87 games, batting .319 with 44 runs, 23 doubles, four home runs, 29 RBIs, 16 walks, and a near-perfect stolen base record — 33-for-34.

Robles began his Major League career with the Washington Nationals, playing in parts of eight seasons from 2017 to 2024. He was the starting center fielder on the Nationals’ 2019 World Series championship team.

The Dominican Republic native originally signed with the Nationals as an international free agent on July 2, 2013.

The Mariners have not announced a timeline for Robles’ return beyond the estimated 12-week recovery window.

