Ground rules for ALCS Mariners vs. Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — The Mariners are hosting the Toronto Blue Jays for Games 3 and 4 of the ALCS this week. And, depending on how things shake out – we could see a Game 5 at T-Mobile Park.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. and the Mariners are currently 2-0 in the series.

If you’re attending – a reminder to abide by the park’s code of conduct.

Unruly fans will be removed. That includes the use of derogatory language and obscene gestures, intoxication, fighting, and throwing things.

Backpacks, multi-compartment bags, duffle bags, and purses larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are not permitted. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items or single-compartment diaper bags with a child in attendance.

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are permitted. Clear bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” are permitted. One-gallon clear plastic zip-top bags are also allowed. Security must be able to see inside and identify items to the bottom of the bag.

If there is an emergency, you can text the fan hotline at (206) 346-4376.

Banners and signs are permitted in the ballpark provided they do not obstruct the view of other guests or ballpark signage.

T-Mobile Park is a cashless venue. The Mariners Garage and all retail and food and beverage purchases can be made with debit or credit cards or mobile payment services such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. Five kiosks are located around the ballpark to convert cash to prepaid debit cards if needed.

To learn more about the rules and regulations inside the ballpark, click here.

