Man shot to death outside of Kent apartment complex

KENT, Wash. — A 25-year-old man has died after someone shot him outside of an apartment complex in Kent.

It happened sometime before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Multiple Kent Police Officers, medics, and Puget Sound Fire were dispatched to the Chandlers Bay apartment complex at South 235th Place.

They found the man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders tried to save him, but he died from his injuries.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

If you witnessed or have information about this homicide, call the Kent Police tip line at (253) 856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

If your tip is urgent or time sensitive, call 911.

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