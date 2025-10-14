Go M’s! Issaquah police approved to show some support while on duty

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah police are celebrating the Mariners making the playoffs for the first time in 24 years.

Chief Paula Schwan and Mayor Mary Lou Pauly have approved a temporary dress code change.

Officers who are patrolling or working in corrections can wear a Mariners cap or beanie while on shift. Detectives are allowed to wear a Mariners polo or cap.

All civilian staff are approved for Mariners gear, too.

The department made the announcement on Tuesday on social media.

The Mariners are currently 2-0 in the ALCS vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. at T-Mobile Park. Game 4 will also be at T-Mobile Park and will take place at 5:33 p.m. Should a Game 5 be necessary, it will also be in Seattle.

This is the Blue Jays’ first trip to the ALCS since 2016. If they advance, it will be the team’s first trip to the World Series since 1993.

If the Mariners can clinch the series, it will be the first time they will ever head to the World Series.

