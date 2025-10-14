Everything you need to know about ALCS Game 3, Mariners vs. Blue Jays

SEATTLE — The Mariners are looking to lock down another win in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) against the Blue Jays.

Game 3 will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle at 5:08 p.m.

The M’s have two consecutive road wins in the series and are two away from what could be their first World Series appearance in franchise history.

This is the Blue Jays’ first trip to the ALCS since 2016. If they advance, it will be the team’s first trip to the World Series since 1993.

Where to watch the game

The game will air on FS1 and can be streamed at MLB.TV. Fans must authenticate a participating paid TV provider to get access. Canadian viewers can get the game via Sportsnet.

Can I still get tickets? Tickets are available for resale, but you may need to empty out your savings account to afford one, depending on where you want to sit. A single ticket on Stubhub ranges from $320 to $5,549. On Vividseats, tickets span a low of $308 to highs $4,638.

Starting pitchers

Shane Bieber will start for Toronto. During the ALDS against the Yankees, he allowed three runs on five hits over nearly three innings. He says he’s watched video of the October 7 matchup and has his eyes set on a win for Wednesday.

“You’ve got to focus on what’s coming next. I kind of just dove into my work over the past few days, and I’m excited for the opportunity on Wednesday. Ultimately, I think from an execution standpoint and how I felt like the ball was coming out of my hand, I was happy with it,” he said to the MLB Network.

For the Mariners, it’ll be George Kirby. He was relieved after 66 pitches during ALDS Game 5 on Friday vs. the Tigers. The matchup was a 15-inning marathon. Kirby is no stranger to the Blue Jays. The last time he faced them in October was when he closed out the 2022 AL Wild Card Series with his first and only career save.

Noteworthy injuries

Bryan Woo with the Mariners had some pectoral inflammation but came out of a live batting practice on Monday, reporting “all positives,” according to MLB Network. They say he could tentatively be back for ALCS Game 5 on Friday, should the series continue.

For the Blue Jays, Bo Bichette was left off the team’s ALCS roster while he rehabs his left knee sprain. Anthony Santander was a late scratch before Game 2 because of some lower back tightness. There’s a chance he could be back for Game 3, but it remains to be seen.

What’s next?

Game 4 will also be played at T-Mobile Park. It’s scheduled for 5:33 p.m. If Game 5 is necessary, it will also be played at T-Mobile Park. Whichever team wins the ALCS will go on to play the winner of the NLCS— the Dodgers or Brewers.

