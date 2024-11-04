Cal Raleigh, Dylan Moore bring Gold Glove honors back to Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and utility player Dylan Moore were both honored with 2024 Rawlings American League Gold Glove Awards, as announced today by Rawlings Sporting Goods and Major League Baseball.

This is the first time since 2020 that multiple Mariners players have taken home Gold Glove Awards.

Raleigh, winning his first Gold Glove, is now the first catcher in Mariners history to receive the award. Leading MLB catchers in catcher caught stealing (26) and innings caught (1,122) in 2024, Raleigh also topped American League catchers in framing runs (13) and tied for the AL lead in defensive runs saved (16).

His leadership behind the plate contributed to the Mariners’ 3.30 ERA, the lowest catcher ERA in the league.

Reflecting on the honor, Raleigh said, “I’m honored to have won my first Rawlings Gold Glove Award alongside such a talented group of athletes, especially DMo.”

Congrats to Cal Raleigh on winning his first-ever @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award!

Moore, also a first-time Gold Glove recipient, becomes the first Mariners player to win at the utility position.

Moore’s versatility saw him excel defensively across six positions, including shortstop, third base, second base, and the outfield, where he maintained a .989 fielding percentage with only five errors in 436 total chances.

Acknowledging his fielding mentor, Perry “Bone” Hill, Moore expressed his gratitude, saying, “I couldn’t have done it without the mentorship of the legendary Perry ‘Bone’ Hill… It means a lot to share this honor with Cal.”

Raleigh’s win comes after he led the league in catcher caught stealing for the second consecutive season, a feat matched only by a few in MLB history, including Hall of Famer Gary Carter. In addition, Raleigh played a remarkable 153 games in 2024, the most for a primary catcher in Mariners franchise history.

Moore’s defensive contributions were similarly outstanding, with his 2.2 bWAR leading all AL players who played every infield position. Since joining the league in 2019, Moore has demonstrated impressive defensive flexibility, appearing in eight different positions.

With these latest awards, the Mariners have now fielded Gold Glove winners at every defensive position.

Mariners players have captured a total of 44 Gold Gloves, with Raleigh and Moore adding to a tradition of excellence that dates back to Mark Langston’s Gold Glove win at pitcher in 1987.

