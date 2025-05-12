VIDEO: Suspect shoots at Thurston County deputies during pursuit

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — New video posted by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) shows the moment a suspect opened fire on deputies with an AR-15 during a pursuit on May 8.

TCSO has offered a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Damien Madison, who is on the run after allegedly firing around 15 shots at deputies before running into a wooded area.

He is considered armed and dangerous and has made statements that he will not be taken alive, according to a post from Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

Dashcam video posted by TCSO shows the suspect firing multiple rounds from an SUV during the chase.

The sheriff’s office has issued a ‘be on the lookout’ warning for Madison and advises the public that if he is seen, do not approach him and to call 911.

Viewer discretion is advised when watching the video:

10 time convicted felon opens fire with AR15 during pursuit Viewer discretion advised. Here is the footage from last week’s pursuit where a 10 time convicted felon and armed career criminal opened fire on a K9 Unit with an AR15 approximately 15 times during his third high speed chase in 6 months. This incident occurred after being released from jail when we captured him from two prior high speed chases in which he was also armed, all while he is out on “community custody” for his prior prison sentence for firearm related offenses. A multi-day manhunt is underway, however the shooter has not been captured as of yet which has placed everyone he comes in contact with in jeopardy. He has made statements that he will not be taken alive. We have been urgently attempting to get word out to other police agencies so an unsuspecting police officer isn’t killed trying to pull him over. Soft stances on hardened criminals only further embolden their efforts to hurt others. Our citizens and law enforcement officers deserve better than this. Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Sunday, May 11, 2025

