Chelan Hills wildfire: ‘Go Now’ evacuation orders issued as 800+ acres burn near Orondo

CHELAN, Wash. — Fire crews in Chelan County have had a busy night as a new wildfire has started to burn.

Just after crews finished putting out the Boyd Road fire, another call came in for a “rapidly growing wildfire” near the intersection of US 97 and Chelan Hills Acres Road in Orondo, according to Chelan County Fire District 5.

Current evacuation levels are:

Level 3 – GET OUT NOW: Box Canyon Road, Heidi Lane, Combine Road, and Jerrys Lane.

Level 2 – BE PREPARED TO LEAVE: Chelan Hills Acres Road, Park Drive, Jackson Canyon Road, Baty Way, Riverview Road, Canyon View Drive, Rocky Road, Big Ranch Road, Spring Lane, King Bird Lane, Green Lane, Farnham Lane, Spur Lane, and High Corner Road.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Chelan Community Gym (310 E Johnson Ave. in Chelan)

“If law enforcement or firefighters come to your door and tell you to evacuate, please leave immediately. Grab your family, pets, medications, important documents, and anything essential. These evacuation orders are issued to protect lives,” Chelan County Fire District 5 wrote on Facebook.

It’s believed the fire is burning about 800 acres, Chelan Co. Fire District 5 said.

It’s unclear how it started, but firefighters say it’s being fueled by dry conditions.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

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