Assault suspect fights with police, head locks deputy he is arrested

In a Facebook post, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders detailed how a run-of-the-mill arrest turned into a violent fight between a deputy and a suspect.

Friday, according to Sanders, deputies from his office were out searching for a suspect who had recently struck a woman in the head violently.

When one deputy spotted the suspect, they attempted to detain him, but the suspect fought back. The situation escalated until the suspect had the deputy in a headlock. Soon after, additional units arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect.

The office says it expects the suspect to face charges related to their assault of the woman, but also their resistance to arrest.

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