Police search for the body of a man drowned in Lake Chelan July 4th

Emergency crews are searching for the body of a 43-year-old man who was last seen jumping into the water of Lake Chelan on July 4th.

In a statement Monday, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said that shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday emergency crews recieved calls that a man had jumped into the water from his boat to swim and that the people he was with were unable to locate him for several minutes.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, along with Lake Chelan Fire & Rescue, worked to search the area with the help of several people visiting the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, along with Lake Chelan Fire & Rescue, worked to search the area with the help of several people visiting the lake.

According to the Sheriff, the last known depth of the man’s body was 200 feet. After searching for the man till 5 p.m. Saturday, crews departed.

Monday, Chelan County Marine Patrol worked with Douglas County to use a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the man since some parts of the lake are too deep for divers to reach. The sheriff said that an air crew had also searched the area.

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