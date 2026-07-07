Fireworks cause serious injury at Oak Harbor Carnival

A 26-year-old man seriously injured his hand after properly discharging a firearm at the Oak Harbor Carnival, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department in a statement posted to Facebook.

The accident took place shortly after 10:30 p.m., and emergency crews arrived a few minutes later to control the bleeding, the department said.

The injury was so severe that the department said the man needed to be airlifted to Harbor View Medical Center for specialized treatment.

The department asked the public to follow safety precautions when using fireworks and to abide by state laws when setting them off.

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