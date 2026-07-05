Boat fires cause oil, fuel spills in Lake Tapps

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — East Pierce Fire & Rescue says two boats caught fire over the holiday weekend, spilling fuel and oil into Lake Tapps.

It happened sometime before 3:30 a.m. on July 5.

Some brush along the shoreline was also on fire.

Crews on shore and aboard Marine 122 worked together to quickly contain the fires.

The Washington State Department of Ecology was called to help with a fuel and oil spill from the burning boats.

Marine 122 deployed containment booms to help keep the oil from spreading.

East Pierce crews remain on scene assisting with recovery operations.

The cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

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