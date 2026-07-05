Three critically injured in a fireworks incident

According to Puget Sound Fire and Rescue, three people were critically injured in a “fireworks-related incident” Sunday afternoon.

In a post on social media, the department said that the injured had been transported to a hospital in the Seattle area for further treatment.

The incident comes at the end of a weekend of fireworks-related injuries and fires. Haborview Medical Center told KIRO Sunday morning the hospital had already treated 68 injuries caused by fireworks.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 has reached out to Puget Sound Fire and Rescue and will update this story when more information becomes available.

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