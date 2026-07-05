Seattle’s final FIFA World Cup Match: Your ultimate guide

SEATTLE — Seattle will host its final FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Monday.

Team USA will face Belgium in the Round of 16 match. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Seattle Stadium. It is the first chance for Team USA to reach the quarterfinals since 2002.

Below is a comprehensive guide for those looking to get in on the action.

Official Pre-Match Celebrations

USA: Pier 58

The waterfront fan experience is free. It’s put together by SeattleFWC26 and U.S. Soccer. People can begin gathering at 10:30 a.m. Fans can enjoy live DJs, interactive fan activations, food and beverages, and both Round of 16 matches on the big screen along the waterfront.

Belgium: House of the Devils at Victory Hall

The free fan experience is hosted by the Belgium Federation and includes live DJs, food and beverages, and both Round of 16 matches will be shown. Fans will begin gathering at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Hall’s back lot in SODO.

Marches to the Match

USA

The march will leave Pier 58 at 3:00 p.m. to head to Seattle Stadium.

Staging begins at 2:15 p.m.

American Outlaws, a supporter group for the US Men’s National Team, will be celebrating at Harbor Steps before the march.

Fans without tickets are encouraged to stay at Pier 58.

Individuals joining the march without tickets will be directed to exit the march prior to approaching Seattle Stadium and encouraged to continue on to Victory Hall, Hing Hay Park, Piers 58 or 62, Seattle Center, Seattle Soccer House at Pacific Place, Brick Park, or another viewing party.

King County Metro’s Free Match Day Shuttle is a great way for non-ticket holding fans to get to these Fan Celebrations and viewing parties.

Belgium

Belgium fans will begin their march at 2:45 p.m. from Victory Hall to Seattle Stadium.

Official Fan Celebrations

Seattle has four official fan celebration sites where fans have access to watch the matches for free: Seattle Soccer House at Pacific Place, Seattle Soccer Celebration at Pier 62, Seattle Matchday Live at Victory Hall, and Let’s Play SEA ’26, World Soccer Fan Celebration at Seattle Center.

Seattle Soccer House at Pacific Place

Address: 600 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101

Seattle Soccer House transforms 27,000 square feet of Pacific Place into an immersive celebration of global soccer and Pacific Northwest culture.

It’s free, all ages are welcome and no tickets or pre-registration are needed.

You can enjoy matches on a 70-foot, four-story viewing screen.

Here is the lineup for the next two days:

Monday, July 6

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Portugal vs. Spain, Dallas (12 p.m. – 2 p.m. PT)

USA vs. Belgium, Seattle (5 p.m. – 7 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, July 7

Hours: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Argentina vs. Egypt, Atlanta (9 a.m.- 11 a.m.)

Switzerland vs. Colombia, Vancouver (1 p.m. - 3 p.m.)

Seattle Soccer Celebration at Pier 62 & The Barge

Address: 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101

Presented by Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC.

Operating: July 5 through July 7. Free watch parties and RAVE 52 free play at Pier 62; ticketed live match viewings on The Barge.

Seattle Soccer Celebration brings fans together on the waterfront with match viewing, music, food, a beer garden, and immersive soccer experiences. Ticketed live viewings on The Barge are a featured offering, with tickets sold here. All sales are final.

Monday, July 6

RAVE 52 free play at The Barge (8 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Portugal vs Spain / USA vs. Belgium (Round 16) at Pier 62 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

USA vs Belgium (Round 16) at The Barge (11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.) SOLD OUT

USA vs Belgium (Round 16) at The Barge (4 p.m. - 8 p.m. ticketed) SOLD OUT

Seattle Matchday Live at Victory Hall

The Boxyard, 1201 1st Ave S. Hosted by the Seattle Mariners.

Operating: daily throughout the tournament (June 11 through July 19)

Free daily fan celebration, with a separate ticketed 21+ concert series.

There is a 23-foot viewing screen, fan programming, food and beverage, games, and activations in the Stadium District near Seattle Stadium.

Monday, July 6

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Portugal vs Spain (12:00 p.m. PT)

USA vs Belgium (5:00 p.m. PT)

Let’s Play SEA ’26, World Soccer Fan Celebration at Seattle Center

Address: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98109

Free, family-friendly programming across the campus.

Anchored by the Armory, Seattle Center features match viewing, a Global Marketplace, cultural programming, community activations, visitor information services, and daily fan experiences. On select featured match days, the celebration expands to the Mural Amphitheatre, an outdoor fan destination with large-scale match viewing, a beer garden, live DJs, fan activities, art activations, family programming, and a festival atmosphere against the backdrop of the Seattle skyline.

Monday, July 6

Matches shown at Mural Amphitheatre and Armory

Portugal vs Spain (12 p.m. - 2 p.m. PT)

DJ Lace Cadence Set (3:30 p.m. PT)

USA vs Belgium (5 p.m. - 7 p.m. PT)

Fire Performance (7:15 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, July 7

Matches shown at Armory & KEXP

Argentina vs Egypt (9 a.m. - 11 a.m. PT)

Switzerland vs Colombia (1 p.m. - 3 p.m. PT)

Other celebrations

Pioneer Square Pedestrian Zone

The Pioneer Square Pedestrian Zone will be open 30 minutes earlier than on previous match days, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The area will be pedestrian-only with motor vehicle access restricted until approximately 9 p.m. or about two hours after the match ends, depending on when crowds disperse.

S Main Street and S Washington Street between 1st Avenue S and 2nd Avenue S will be closed to vehicles from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

“Kick It in the CID” Watch Party at Hing Hay Park

Address: Hing Hay Park, 423 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

Hosted by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA).

Monday, July 6:

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. kickoff of the USA v Belgium match.

Free and open to everyone — come watch the match in the heart of the CID.

Street Closures

Heavy road congestion in and around downtown Seattle is expected on July 6 from approximately 12 p.m. until crowds clear after the match, anticipated to be around 9 p.m.

Plan ahead, allow extra time, and use transit, walking, biking, or rolling where possible.

Seattle’s Department of Transportation (SDOT) plans to temporarily close portions of Alaskan Way as early as 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Traffic impacts:

Southbound Alaskan Way is expected to close at Pine Street as early as 1:30 p.m., depending on crowd size, and will remain closed until the march has passed.

Northbound Alaskan Way will also close at Spring St as early as 1:30 p.m. depending on crowd size, and will remain closed until the march has passed.

The northbound SR 99 exit to Dearborn Street and Alaskan Way will be closed to general traffic as early as 1:30 p.m. and until approximately 4:00 p.m., until the march has moved east of Alaskan Way.

Western Avenue between University Street and Yesler Way will also be closed temporarily as the march travels south toward Seattle Stadium, with no on-street parking available from about noon to 4:00 p.m. during the march.

Drivers should avoid Alaskan Way between Dearborn Street and Pine Street from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 6. Drivers should also avoid the SR 99 northbound exit to Dearborn Street during this same time. For travel into or through downtown Seattle, drivers should consider I-5 or SR 99 tunnel.

Public transit

Free Match Day Shuttle

This will run on July 6 between Seattle Center and Seattle Stadium, primarily along Third Avenue, connecting the stadium and the fan celebrations at Seattle Center, Pacific Place, and Victory Hall. Service runs on July 6 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free Waterfront Shuttle

This runs daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., connecting Seattle Center, Waterfront Park, Pioneer Square, Seattle Stadium, and the Chinatown-International District. Waterfront Shuttles will be temporarily rerouted on Match Days to continue operating to and from Chinatown-International District while avoiding street closures.

Biking

Free, secure bike valet parking is available for personal bicycles immediately south of South Dearborn Street and east of Alaskan Way.

Parking for shared bikes and scooters is restricted near the stadium; specific parking areas can be found on this map.

Bus

King County Metro’s 21 and Rapid Ride C and H will be temporarily rerouted to 4th Avenue South between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to avoid delays tied to the March to the Match events. Additionally, Metro is adding weekday trips to routes 40, 70, 101, and 150, and will monitor rider demand and travel times on other busy routes, making adjustments where possible.

Open bus stops: Riders can continue to board the Waterfront Shuttle at the posted bus stops in both directions of Alaskan Way at Cedar Street to access the waterfront and watch parties. Shuttles will generally travel Third Avenue during the Alaskan Way street closures, and turn to and from Alaskan Way at Wall Street. Regular stops in Chinatown-International District will continue to be served.

Closed bus stops: Five bus stops will not be served during the temporary street closures on Alaskan Way from Jackson Street to Cedar Street: northbound and southbound at Pier 58 across from the Seattle Aquarium, one southbound bus stop at Bell Street and one northbound bus stop at Battery Street, and the westbound stop on Columbia Street at Alaskan Way.

Bus fares are $3.

Light rail and commuter rail

Sound Transit will run the 1 Line and 2 Line every eight minutes, with service extended until 1 a.m., roughly every four minutes from International District/Chinatown north. Increased service is also planned on the T Line and ST Express.

Ticketed fans are encouraged to choose stadium-area stations by direction of travel: Pioneer Square Station for riders to and from the north, Stadium Station for riders to and from the south, and International District/Chinatown Station for riders to and from the east.

Sounder commuter rail will run additional service to supplement normal N Line and S Line trips. S line Train 1519 will be cancelled and replaced with a special event train, view schedule here. Match attendees are strongly encouraged to plan return travel in advance, as event trains are expected to experience higher-than-normal crowding.

Light rail fares are $3.

Returning after the match:

N Line Train 1800 (3:45 p.m. Seattle to Everett) will be cancelled and replaced with special event train 1800 departing King Street Station 60 minutes after match ends. A special S Line train will also depart one hour after the match.

When departing after the match, expect lines of up to two hours at station areas.

Parking and rideshare

There will be no publicly available parking at Seattle Stadium on July 6. Street parking is restricted within the Pioneer Square pedestrian zone beginning on July 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Rideshare pickup and drop-off are geofenced away from the immediate stadium area, with designated zones in Pioneer Square, the Chinatown-International District, and SODO.

Water taxi and ferry

Ferries and passenger-only water taxis bring riders into downtown, a short walk or Waterfront Shuttle ride from the stadium.

King County Water Taxi will operate more trips, including late-night sailings on July 6 to and from West Seattle and seven-day passenger-only service to Vashon.

Fares range from $2 to $13. Youth 18 and under ride free on all public transit in Washington. An All Day PugetPass is $6, and a three-day pass is $18, both requiring an ORCA card. The easiest ways to pay are an ORCA card or tap-to-pay with a credit card, debit card, or digital wallet.

Accessibility and mobility-restricted access

A free Access shuttle operated by King County Metro picks up and drops off fans at the International District/Chinatown light rail station and connects to the Mariners Garage and to the 1st Avenue South and South Charles Street stop, the closest stop to Seattle Stadium. Fans with disabilities can enter Seattle Stadium at Gate 8, the gate closest to the Access shuttle drop-off.

Fans with disabilities may be dropped off by personal vehicles and rideshare along southbound First Avenue between South King Street and South Charles Street.

AccessMap provides customized directions for Seattle pedestrians and wheelchair users looking to avoid hills, construction sites, and other accessibility barriers.

Stadium Policies

Seattle Stadium follows a clear bag policy. Only certain types of bags are allowed inside the stadium.

Fans are permitted to bring factory-sealed water bottles up to 20 ounces into the stadium.

Fans should review the Stadium Code of Conduct, prohibited items, and other important pre-game information before arriving. You can view all of those by clicking here.

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