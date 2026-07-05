Two people dead in Tacoma motorcycle crash

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people died after their motorcycle crashed on State Route 509 in Tacoma.
According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. on the 4th of July near Pacific Avenue.
A 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were both on the bike, heading north, when they crashed into a barrier.
The two were thrown from the bike and died.
The road was closed for a little over three hours.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
According to state patrol, the pair was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
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