Two people dead in Tacoma motorcycle crash

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people died after their motorcycle crashed on State Route 509 in Tacoma.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. on the 4th of July near Pacific Avenue.

A 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were both on the bike, heading north, when they crashed into a barrier.

The two were thrown from the bike and died.

The road was closed for a little over three hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to state patrol, the pair was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

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