Harborview in Seattle treats at least 68 people with injuries from fireworks

SEATTLE — As of 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, clinicians at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle have treated 68 people with fireworks-caused injuries during this Fourth of July week. That number is more than double what KIRO 7 reported yesterday.

Here is a look at the current injuries:

• 24 involve hands

• 13 involve eyes

• 10 involve other body areas (e.g., head, legs, abdomen)

• 21 involve multiple body areas

The extent of the injuries is currently unknown at this time.

The number is already higher than last year.

In 2025, Harborview treated 52 people with injuries stemming from Independence Day fireworks.

Harborview expects this year’s numbers to continue to grow over the next two days as patients are transferred from other hospitals.

Harborview is the only designated Level I adult and pediatric trauma center in Washington, and serves as the regional trauma and burn center for Alaska, Idaho, and Montana.

UW Medicine will share an update of the hospital’s fireworks-related injury cases on Monday.

©2026 Cox Media Group