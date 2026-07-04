Harborview treated 21 people with fireworks injuries-- before July 4th celebrations started today

SEATTLE — As of 11:30 a.m. today, clinicians and doctors at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle have treated 21 people with fireworks-caused injuries this week.

According to Harborview, nine of those injuries were to the hands (presumably burns). Three people had eye injuries, and nine others had injuries to their bodies-- seven of which were in “multiple” areas.

The extent of these injuries is unknown at this time.

UW Medicine will have an update on Harborview’s firework-related injuries tomorrow at noon.

Local fireworks laws vary by city and county. KIRO 7 has compiled a list of regulations per jurisdiction here.

If fireworks are legal in your area, here are some safety tips from the National Safety Council (NSC):

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

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