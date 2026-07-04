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Harborview treated 21 people with fireworks injuries-- before July 4th celebrations started today

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Harborview Medical Center
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — As of 11:30 a.m. today, clinicians and doctors at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle have treated 21 people with fireworks-caused injuries this week.

According to Harborview, nine of those injuries were to the hands (presumably burns). Three people had eye injuries, and nine others had injuries to their bodies-- seven of which were in “multiple” areas.

The extent of these injuries is unknown at this time.

UW Medicine will have an update on Harborview’s firework-related injuries tomorrow at noon.

Local fireworks laws vary by city and county. KIRO 7 has compiled a list of regulations per jurisdiction here.

If fireworks are legal in your area, here are some safety tips from the National Safety Council (NSC):

  • Never allow young children to handle fireworks
  • Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
  • Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
  • Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
  • Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
  • Never light them indoors
  • Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person
  • Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
  • Never ignite devices in a container
  • Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
  • Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
  • Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
  • Never use illegal fireworks

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