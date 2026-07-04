WATCH: Stolen trailer goes airborne with horse inside during short police chase in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Last month, the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) was involved in a brief chase with a driver who stole a truck and a trailer that had a horse inside.

On June 14, around 10 a.m., a deputy tried to stop the stolen truck on Highway 18 in Auburn.

The driver refused to stop and the deputy gave chase.

At one point, the driver tried to weave in and out of traffic. When he changed lanes, the trailer went airborne, according to KCSO.

According to KCSO, the pursuit lasted less than a minute.

Deputies were able to arrest the suspect at the crash scene.

Luckily, the horse was not injured.

The man has been charged with several felonies, including theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude, second-degree animal cruelty and hit and run.

He has pled not guilty and is slated for trial later this month.

©2026 Cox Media Group