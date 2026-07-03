Here’s where you can - and cannot - set off fireworks in Western WA this weekend

Local officials are reminding people to be mindful of where they choose to set off fireworks as they celebrate the big 250 this 4th of July.

It’s illegal to set off fireworks in many cities, and you could face fines ranging from $215 to $1,000.

Here’s where they’re banned:

King County: All unincorporated areas, Mount Baker area

Pierce County: Tacoma, Ruston

Snohomish County: Unincorporated Southwest Snohomish County, Everett, Lynnwood, Marysville, Edmonds, Mukilteo

Thurston County: Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater

Here are a few examples of where you can set off fireworks:

King County: Auburn, Bothell, Enumclaw, Snoqualmie, Mercer Island, Normandy Park

Pierce County: Puyallup, Lakewood, Bonney Lake, University Place, Fife, Sumner, DuPont, Eatonville, Carbonado, Buckley, Edgewood, Milton, Orting, Roy, Ruston, South Prairie, Wilkeson

Snohomish County: Arlington, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens, Monroe, Snohomish, Stanwood, Darrington, Sultan

Thurston County: Unincorporated on private property

Kitsap County: Bremerton, Port Orchard, Poulsbo

Island County

If you get a permit, you can display fireworks in unincorporated Pierce County and unincorporated Skagit County, but only on July 4.

You can also set off ground-based personal fireworks in Tukwila and North Bend on the 4th, but in Tukwila, only if you bought them in that city.

You cannot set off fireworks at any public park.

It’s also important to note that several burn bans took effect today, including in King and Snohomish counties, plus those with restrictions already in place.

All outdoor burning, such as yard debris and land clearing burning, is not allowed. Burning permits are also suspended until further notice. However, outdoor cooking or recreational fires are still fine.

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