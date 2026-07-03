Dutch Bros to open first Seattle store in former Starbucks location

SEATTLE — Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros is expanding into Seattle with plans for its first store to be inside a former Starbucks location.

Dutch Bros’ newest location is planned to open in the fourth quarter of 2026 at 4115 Fourth Avenue S. in SODO, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The former Starbucks store housed a drive-thru within its 1,800-square-foot space and was shuttered as part of Starbucks’ string of closures in October.

Dutch Bros to overhaul the former Starbucks before opening its doors

Dutch Bros has plans to remodel the space, including reworking the plumbing, installing mechanical and electrical upgrades, and performing minor exterior renovations like updated paint and signage.

The company is also working to replace the dining area with a 290-square-foot “quick transition area,” according to a construction permit application obtained by The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Since it was founded in 1992 out of Grants Pass, Oregon, Dutch Bros has gone on to establish a national brand with more than 1,000 locations across the U.S.

The company initially joined the Puget Sound area in 2016 with the opening of its first store in Everett. Following that opening, Dutch Bros has opened several other locations across Bremerton, Fife, Marysville, Renton, and Chehalis.

Dutch Bros’ expansion comes as Starbucks shutters dozens of stores across WA

In September 2025, Starbucks announced it would be closing at least 28 stores in Washington, including nine in Seattle.

The Seattle Reserve Roastery — the first roastery the company created — located in Capitol Hill at 1124 Pike Street, was included in the closure announcement, along with the Starbucks Reserve store in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood.

Starbucks is closing stores “where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance,” the company stated.

Starbucks announced that it expects to end its fiscal year with 18,300 stores in North America, down 124 from last year.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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