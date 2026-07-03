12 people displaced after Everett apartment fire

EVERETT, Wash. — Twelve people are without a home after a fire damaged a multi-family apartment building in Everett on Thursday night.

Crews responded to an apartment building off Admiralty Way for the fire.

According to the Red Cross, three units were damaged: one had fire damage and the other two had water damage.

That damage displaced 12 people.

“Red Cross responders are working to connect impacted residents with immediate emergency support, which may include temporary lodging, food, clothing, health services, emotional support and other recovery resources,” the Red Cross said.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

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