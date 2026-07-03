Snohomish County offers free safety devices after 8th child falls from window

Sunday evening, Snohomish County Fire Fighters responded to a five-year-old critically injured after falling from a third-story window at his home in Lynnwood. The department said that the child had fallen through a window and onto the concrete below.

The young boy is the eighth child this year, according to a statement from Snohomish County, who has fallen from a window, sustaining severe or critical injuries.

In a press release about the incident, the department urged caution and said that South County Fire and Safe Kids Snohomish County are offering free window locks while supplies last.

“We are seeing more severe injuries than in previous years because many of these falls are occurring in newer single-family homes and townhomes, where child ren’s bedrooms are often located on the third story," Shawneri Guzman, Community Outreach Manager for South County Fire and coordinator for Safe Kids Snohomish County, said in the statement.

The department said the county is on pace to exceed the 12 children who fell out of windows in 2024. According to the post, the weekend of the 4th of July is one of the most common times for children to fall out of windows.

Ahead of the holiday, the department warned that families should take extra care as people gather and windows remain open longer in rising temperatures.

The department urged parents and caregivers to consider the following window safety tips

Installing window stops that prevent window s from opening more than 4 inches.

stops that prevent s opening more than 4 inches. Keeping furniture, beds, and climbable objects away from window s.

s. Supervising young child ren around open window s.

ren around open s. Talking with older child ren about the dangers of spending too much time on screens and of falling from window s.

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