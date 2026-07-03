Happy 4th of July! Here’s where you can celebrate in Western WA this weekend

It’s the 4th of July, and this year, the celebrations fall on a weekend! Not only that, but the United States of America is celebrating its 250th birthday, which means many are going big this year.
If you’re hoping to celebrate in style, here’s a breakdown of some of the celebrations happening all across Western Washington on Saturday, July 4th:
King County
- Seattle: Seafair Summer Fourth - Gates open at Gas Works Park at 3 p.m., with a massive free fireworks show over Lake Union starting at 10:15 p.m. You can also watch the show from South Lake Union, or other sports along the waterfront.
- Bellevue: Bellevue Family 4th - The Eastside’s largest fireworks display launches at 10:05 p.m.
- Issaquah: Lake Sammamish Fireworks - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Kenmore: Log Boom Park - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Kent: Fourth of July Splash - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Snoqualmie: Red, White and Boom - Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Pierce County
- Tacoma: Summer Blast - Fireworks launch over Commencement Bay at 10 p.m., following a full-day event featuring more than 150 vendors and two stages of live music.
- Federal Way: Red, White and Blues Festival - Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.
Snohomish County
- Everett: Thunder on the Bay - America’s 250th birthday celebration festivities begin at 3 p.m., with a parade at 11 a.m. through downtown Everett before the evening show of fireworks at 10:30 p.m., which can be viewed from four different free viewing locations (Legion Memorial Park, Grand Avenue Park, Port of Everett, and Harborview Park)
- Marysville: 4th of July and Celebrate America 250 - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Arlington: Quake Park - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Bothell: Fourth of July Parade & Pancake Breakfast
- Edmonds: Fourth of July Parade & 5K Run
Skagit County
- Sedro-Woolley: Loggerodeo - Washington State’s longest-running 4th of July celebration stretches across the weekend and includes a chainsaw-carving competition, a carnival, a beard contest, a pie-eating contest, arts and crafts vendors, a parade, and fireworks.
- Mount Vernon: Fabulous Fourth - Downtown parade at 11 a.m., carnival opening at 1 p.m., food vendors, arts and crafts, and fireworks at dark.
- Anacortes: Community 4th of July - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Chelan County
Clallam County
- Port Angeles: 4th of July Festival and Fireworks
- Sequim: 4th of July Fireworks
- Forks: Old-Fashioned Fourth of July
Grays Harbor County
- Aberdeen: Splash Festival - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Ocean Shores: Beach Fireworks - The community creates an informal fireworks display that builds throughout the afternoon and evening, stretching for miles. The High Dunes Trail is open from 5 p.m. to midnight as a fireworks-free viewing corridor for those who want to watch without participating. No fireworks are allowed on the dunes, hotel or residential decks, or anywhere within the city proper.
- Westport: Booming Bay - The 45-minute-long fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.
Island County
- Oak Harbor: Old-Fashioned 4th of July at Windjammer Park - A major fireworks display has been planned specifically for the 250th anniversary, starting at
Kitsap County
Kittitas County
Pacific County
- Long Beach: Boardwalk Fireworks and Beach Display - Community beach fireworks tradition and an official professional fireworks show starting at 10 p.m.
Whatcom County
- Bellingham: Zuanich Point Park - The largest fireworks display in Whatcom County launches from Zuanich Point Park at 10:30 p.m.
- Blaine: WECU Old-Fashioned Fourth
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