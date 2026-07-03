Happy 4th of July! Here’s where you can celebrate in Western WA this weekend

It’s the 4th of July, and this year, the celebrations fall on a weekend! Not only that, but the United States of America is celebrating its 250th birthday, which means many are going big this year.

If you’re hoping to celebrate in style, here’s a breakdown of some of the celebrations happening all across Western Washington on Saturday, July 4th:

King County

Pierce County

Tacoma: Summer Blast - Fireworks launch over Commencement Bay at 10 p.m., following a full-day event featuring more than 150 vendors and two stages of live music.

Federal Way: Red, White and Blues Festival - Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Snohomish County

Skagit County

Sedro-Woolley: Loggerodeo - Washington State’s longest-running 4th of July celebration stretches across the weekend and includes a chainsaw-carving competition, a carnival, a beard contest, a pie-eating contest, arts and crafts vendors, a parade, and fireworks.

Mount Vernon: Fabulous Fourth - Downtown parade at 11 a.m., carnival opening at 1 p.m., food vendors, arts and crafts, and fireworks at dark.

Anacortes: Community 4th of July - Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Chelan County

Clallam County

Grays Harbor County

Aberdeen: Splash Festival - Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Ocean Shores: Beach Fireworks - The community creates an informal fireworks display that builds throughout the afternoon and evening, stretching for miles. The High Dunes Trail is open from 5 p.m. to midnight as a fireworks-free viewing corridor for those who want to watch without participating. No fireworks are allowed on the dunes, hotel or residential decks, or anywhere within the city proper.

Westport: Booming Bay - The 45-minute-long fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

Island County

Oak Harbor: Old-Fashioned 4th of July at Windjammer Park - A major fireworks display has been planned specifically for the 250th anniversary, starting at

Kitsap County

Kittitas County

Pacific County

Long Beach: Boardwalk Fireworks and Beach Display - Community beach fireworks tradition and an official professional fireworks show starting at 10 p.m.

Whatcom County

Bellingham: Zuanich Point Park - The largest fireworks display in Whatcom County launches from Zuanich Point Park at 10:30 p.m.

Blaine: WECU Old-Fashioned Fourth

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