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Happy 4th of July! Here’s where you can celebrate in Western WA this weekend

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Thousands gathered at Gas Works Park in Seattle to celebrate the Fourth of July. The show was over Lake Union -- and the name for that lake was first suggested during a Fourth of July gathering there in 1854. Click here to watch video of the Fourth of July fireworks show in Seattle.
By KIRO 7 News Staff

It’s the 4th of July, and this year, the celebrations fall on a weekend! Not only that, but the United States of America is celebrating its 250th birthday, which means many are going big this year.

If you’re hoping to celebrate in style, here’s a breakdown of some of the celebrations happening all across Western Washington on Saturday, July 4th:

King County

Pierce County

Snohomish County

Skagit County

  • Sedro-Woolley: Loggerodeo - Washington State’s longest-running 4th of July celebration stretches across the weekend and includes a chainsaw-carving competition, a carnival, a beard contest, a pie-eating contest, arts and crafts vendors, a parade, and fireworks.
  • Mount Vernon: Fabulous Fourth - Downtown parade at 11 a.m., carnival opening at 1 p.m., food vendors, arts and crafts, and fireworks at dark.
  • Anacortes: Community 4th of July - Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Chelan County

Clallam County

Grays Harbor County

  • Aberdeen: Splash Festival - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
  • Ocean Shores: Beach Fireworks - The community creates an informal fireworks display that builds throughout the afternoon and evening, stretching for miles. The High Dunes Trail is open from 5 p.m. to midnight as a fireworks-free viewing corridor for those who want to watch without participating. No fireworks are allowed on the dunes, hotel or residential decks, or anywhere within the city proper.
  • Westport: Booming Bay - The 45-minute-long fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

Island County

Kitsap County

Kittitas County

Pacific County

Whatcom County

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