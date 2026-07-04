Body pulled from Union Bay near Husky Stadium

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire crews pulled a body from Union Bay next to Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Crews got the call around noon that a man was found unresponsive and floating near a dock off the Ship Canal Trail, near the ASUW Shell House.

When rescuers pulled the man from the water, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear how long the man was in the water.

A medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Seattle police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available

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