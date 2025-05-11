Coast Guard calls off search for missing captain of boat that sank near Westport

WESTPORT, Wash. — The search effort for a missing 44-year-old man, who was aboard a fishing boat that sank near Westport, was called off on Friday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

The 68-foot “Captain Raleigh” was at sea on Friday morning when those onboard sent out a distress call that it was taking on water, the Coast Guard said in a release.

A rescue crew from Station Grays Harbor arrived around 15 minutes after the distress call was placed, and the Captain Raleigh quickly sank.

The Coast Guard crew rescued three people in the water who were wearing life vests, but reported the captain of the boat was still aboard, the release said.

Search teams from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria and the U.S. Navy were called in to help search for the missing man.

A dredging boat from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was also called in to help locate the Captain Raleigh, which was found at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday morning.

A Navy dive team located the wreck site but was unable to get inside the vessel due to poor conditions, the Coast Guard said.

The search for the missing captain was suspended on Friday night around 8:40 p.m.

“This is a tragedy for our fishing communities,” said Capt. Justin Noggle, commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I’m thankful our Coast Guard crews were able to save the three crewmembers quickly, and our hearts are with the family and friends of everyone impacted by this tremendous loss.”

©2025 Cox Media Group