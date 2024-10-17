‘South Pacific’ star Mitzi Gaynor dies

A star of the stage of the big and small screen has died.

Mitzi Gaynor was 93.

Gaynor’s death was confirmed by her long-time managers, saying that the star died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

The actress was one of the last stars of Hollywood’s golden age of musicals, appearing alongside Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly over her eight-decade career.

Gaynor was born Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber in Chicago in 1931 to a musical family. Her father was a violinist and cellist and her mother was a dancer, Variety reported. She was a dancer and a singer when she was young, eventually moving to Los Angeles to follow her dance teacher.

Gaynor was a member of the corps de ballet at the Los Angeles Civic Light Opera.

In the 1950s she appeared on the big screen in several Hollywood musicals.

Her first movie role was in “My Blue Heaven.” She then starred in “Golden Girl,” portraying Lotta Crabtree. Gaynor was part of the cast of “We’re Not Married!” which also starred Marilyn Monroe and Zsa Zsa Gabor, “There’s No Business Like Show Business” with Ethel Merman, Donald O’Connor and Monroe, as well as “Anything Goes” with Bing Crosby and O’Connor.

Her biggest role was that of Nellie Forbush in the movie adaptation of “South Pacific” opposite Rossano Brazzi and John Kerr. The film spawned her signature song “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair,” Variety reported.

Gaynor was nominated for a Golden Globe for “South Pacific,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She also appeared in “Les Girls” opposite Gene Kelly.

In the 1960s and 1970s she frequently appeared in television specials and awards shows, typically dancing in Bob Mackie designs, Variety reported.

She was married to her manager, Jack Bean, who died in 2006. The couple, however, avoided the limelight and rarely went to large Hollywood events, rather they would entertain close friends, the AP reported. The couple also had no children, the AP reported.

