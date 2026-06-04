Gas theft makes mission more difficult for Woodinville animal shelter

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A transport van vital to the operations of Homeward Pet Adoption Center, a no-kill shelter in Woodinville, was disabled recently after its fuel tank was cut during an attempted gas theft.

The incident has caused thousands of dollars in damage and significantly hampered the center’s ability to transport animals needing critical medical and behavioral care.

The van’s incapacitation prevents Homeward Pet Adoption Center from continuing its critical work.

The facility, recognized as one of the top no-kill shelters in the state, often serves as a last chance for animals with nowhere else to go.

The specially equipped van is a key tool for moving several animals safely at the same time, ensuring they receive the care they desperately need.

“We do have animals that, really, we’re their last chance. They come to us – they haven’t got really anywhere else to go to. We try to find them homes they desperately need and we are very successful,” said Homeward Pet Adoption Center Executive Director Stuart Earley.

Earley confirmed the extent of the damage to the vehicle.

He stated that while the perpetrators “didn’t get much fuel out of it, but they caused thousands of dollars in damage, and more important, we don’t have our van.”

Earley also noted the complexity of resolving the issue due to the van’s age.

“The biggest problem is… it’s not a new van. Finding a new gas tank is proving to be really problematic. To buy a new van – more expensive, then kit-it out. We’re trying to repair what we have,” Earley said.

The transport van contains several crates, allowing the center to move multiple animals simultaneously and safely.

This specialized setup ensures animals do not have issues with each other during transport.

These trips are essential for collecting animals with medical emergencies and behavioral issues and for reaching out to specialists to determine appropriate treatment plans.

Homeward is thanking donors for helping out – but may not have any luck finding who vandalized their van. There is no surveillance video or suspect description.

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