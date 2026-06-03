Young woman killed outside Kent apartment complex

KENT, Wash. — A young woman died early Wednesday morning outside an apartment complex in Kent.

Kent Police officers were dispatched at approximately 4:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Alder Lane, near Maple Lane South, following a 911 call about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious female with visible injuries to her face and head. Officers and medics attempted life-saving aid, but she did not survive.

Police have not confirmed her age, but believe she may be under 18.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made and no suspects had been identified.

Avrey Tuttle, who lives nearby, watched the incident unfold on her security cameras. She described hearing popping sounds.

“Definitely a sound I will never forget,” Tuttle said.

Tuttle said her video shows a group of kids standing in the area, before a car drives up. She said she then heard around “six pops” and saw a car speed off.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, reported hearing people fighting.

“My mom said that she had heard someone screaming their head off,” the neighbor said.

KIRO 7 spoke with a teenager who lives nearby who told us she was friends with the victim.

“My friend came running back to my window, telling me that my friend, my other friend, was shot,” she said.

The teenager told KIRO she was very shaken up.

“She shouldn’t have been the one that got shot, because she’s sweet, she’s nice, she’s funny,” she said. “She cared about everyone.”

The victim has not been identified.

People who live nearby said the incident had rocked them.

“It could have been anyone,” said one neighbor. “It could have been one of my siblings.”

“My condolences go out to the victim and her family,” Tuttle said. “I can’t imagine what they’re going through. I’m just thankful that I woke up this morning.”

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Kent Police Department Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

For time-sensitive information, individuals are advised to call 911.

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