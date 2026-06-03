Here’s which King County beaches are safe to swim this week, and which are not

It is now okay to swim or go in the water at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach in Renton, Houghton Beach in Kirkland, Matthews Beach in Seattle, and Pritchard Beach in Seattle!

According to an alert sent out this morning, recent water tests found low bacteria, and Public Health – Seattle & King County says there is no longer a public health risk.

Mount Baker Beach and Newcastle Beach are still under high bacteria alerts, and swimmers should stay out of the water at both spots.

From mid-May to mid-September, you can visit the King County Swimming Beach Monitoring website to find a running map of healthy beaches that are ready for summer fun.

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