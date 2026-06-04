QB Russell Wilson announces retirement after 14 seasons

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson announced he is retiring from football in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

“Thank you, football. Love, #3,″ he wrote.

Wilson played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2021 and secured a Lombardi Trophy in 2014.

In total, he threw for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns, and 114 interceptions, according to NFL.com.

After his time in Seattle, Wilson played for the Denver Broncos (2022 & 2023), Pittsburgh Steelers (2024), and New York Giants (2025).

In his next chapter, the 10-time Pro Bowler finalized a deal with CBS Sports to join The NFL Today.

I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most, being around the greatest game in the world," he said.

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