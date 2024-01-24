PETA suggests swapping Punxsutawney Phil with gold coin

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is hoping that the organizers of the annual Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, swap out Phil with a gold coin.

>> Read more trending news

PETA has sent a letter to Punxsutawney Groundhog Club President Tom Dunkel saying that it will give the group a giant gold coin to use if they retire Phil, allowing the prognosticator of prognosticators to live the rest of his life in an animal sanctuary, WPXI reported.

Right now, Phil lives in an enclosure at the town’s library when he isn’t in his stump at Gobbler’s Knob.

PETA said he needs space to burrow, explore and hibernate.

“Groundhogs can’t make heads or tails of the weather forecast and shouldn’t be jostled around by large members of a different species and thrust in front of noisy crowds for a photo op,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said.

The new release issued by PETA suggests changing the name of Groundhog Day to “Weather There’ll Be More Winter Day.”

The giant coin would say “six more weeks of winter” on one side, and “early spring” on the other, adding that according to a study by Lakehead University, “‘beyond a shadow of a doubt’ groundhogs are no better at predicting when spring will arrive than flipping a coin.”

If Phil sees his shadow on the early morning of Feb. 2, then there will be six more weeks of winter, if there’s no shadow, then spring is around the corner, according to groundhog lore. Groundhog Day has been celebrated in Punxsutawney since 1886 with the first official trip to Gobbler’s Knob happening the following year. He has seen his shadow over 100 times and didn’t see his shadow about 20 times with 10 years of no records.

Punxsutawney Phil FILE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro poses for a portrait with Groundhog handler AJ Dereume and Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow, predicting a late spring during the 137th annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2023 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. A crowd of upwards of 5000 people spent a night of revelry awaiting the sunrise and the groundhog's exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images) (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

WJAC reported that Dunkel has not responded.

© 2024 Cox Media Group