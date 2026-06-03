5 outdoor patios to put on your summer dining list across Washington

Summer weather in Seattle is heating up, and finding the perfect place to enjoy a bite to eat while soaking up the sun just got a whole lot easier.

As we step into June, the wet and dreary weather has begun to subside, and outdoor dining season is just around the corner. With that, GreenRubino has compiled a list of some of the best outdoor dining destinations across the greater Seattle area and Washington state.

“Seattleites have paid the winter rain tax and are finally going to enjoy the payoff with a glorious PNW summer,” GreenRubino stated. “As the weather heats up, [these] outdoor dining spaces around the greater Seattle and Western Washington area offer a variety of ways to take advantage of the summer sunshine while enjoying the best food and cocktails the region has to offer.”

The Shed and The Bin 47 Lounge at The SOMM

The SOMM in the heart of Woodinville’s wine country is a staple patio dining location with two separate outdoor experiences.

At the Bin 47 Lounge, guests can relax on the open patio and enjoy a fresh spring menu “designed for lingering after a day of wine tasting.”

The curated menu highlights many comfort food favorites with Pacific Northwest ingredients, such as charcuterie and cheese boards, fresh salads, and the fan-favorite Wagyu Reuben Smashburger.

The Bin 47 Lounge is open Monday through Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Up above, The Shed provides a rooftop deck with live music on Fridays and Saturdays, accompanied by seasonal bites, thoughtful cocktails, and a panoramic view, making The Shed an ideal spot for sunset drinks on a summer evening.

The Shed is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and offers a happy hour on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Reservations for The Shed can be made here.

The Restaurant & Terrace Bar at Salish Lodge

The Restaurant & Terrace Bar in Snoqualmie offers a reimagined menu with iconic Salish Lodge dishes paired with brand new offerings that celebrate the region.

Guests can find local dry-aged beef sourced from nearby Royal Ranch, farm fresh produce, responsibly sourced seafood, and much more.

“Set overlooking the stunning Snoqualmie Falls, experience elevated dining and breathtaking views at The Restaurant & Terrace Bar at Salish Lodge & Spa,” GreenRubino stated. “Enjoy a refreshing breeze from Snoqualmie Falls as you take in the best views of one of the most popular attractions in the Northwest.”

The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with brunch and dinner service on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., respectively.

Reservations for The Restaurant & Terrace Bar can be made here.

All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar at Hotel 1000

The All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar in Seattle is located on the street-level patio outside Hotel 1000. The location sits at the corner of First Avenue and Madison Street, a short distance away from the waterfront and less than a mile away from T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field.

The restaurant offers a unique opportunity to enjoy brunch ahead of spending the day touring through Pike Place Market, or having a night out on the town after one of the many ballgames throughout the summer.

Guests can find fresh seafood dishes, seafood cocktails, or a revamped happy hour menu that turns the patio into a bustling hot spot for afternoon drinks or cooling off during the sunset.

All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations for the All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar can be made here.

The Hearth at The Heathman Hotel

In Kirkland, Hearth is leveling up to be one of the best go-to spots on the Eastside with its varied specialty items and happy hour offerings.

Hearth is located at 220 Kirkland Avenue and open on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The restaurant offers an expansive happy hour menu, featuring seasonal cocktails or other popular food options.

Hearth also offers weekly specials such as half-price bottles every Monday and Wednesday, or a “Taco ’bout Tuesday” with street tacos and other drink specials. Reservations for the Hearth can be made here.

Port Side Service at Friday Harbor House

Located above San Juan Island’s iconic marina, the Friday Harbor House provides a patio with sweeping harbor views and dining on the waterfront.

The property offers an “ideal summer escape” for afternoon drinks, a dinner at sunset, or a complete weekend getaway.

“Returning just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the seasonal menu features light summer fare, and a full beverage menu designed for easy outdoor dining by the water, making it one of the best spots on the island to unwind during the warmer months,” GreenRubino stated.

The restaurant serves brunch daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with dinner hours from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Reservations for the Friday Harbor House can be made here.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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