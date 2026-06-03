Northbound I-5 cleared after collision blocked 3 lanes in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 have been cleared after a collision blocked three lanes in SeaTac.

At 7:23 a.m., the collision blocked only the left lane north of S. 200th Street at milepost 151, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

Shortly after, the blockage was upgraded to three lanes, including the HOV and two left lanes.

Incident Response, the Washington State Patrol, and fire crews all responded to the scene.

CLEARED: This collision on northbound I-5 has cleared. All lanes are now open. https://t.co/1rJCD5RLBr — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 3, 2026

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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