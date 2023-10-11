Grazer wins Fat Bear Week

We now know who wears the Fat Bear crown.

When all of the votes were counted, 128 Grazer beat out 32 Chunk to win the championship.

Katmai National Park & Preserve said “The gutsy girl grounded the guy with a gut,” and will be added to the “Hall of Chompions.”

Voters have spoken LOUDLY. (You practically screamed at us.) We have our 2023 #FatBearWeek winner: 128 Grazer! 🥳

Past winners of both the junior and adult competitions include:

2014 - 480 Otis

2015 - 409 Beadnose

2016 - 480 Otis

2017 - 480 Otis

2018 - 409 Beadnose

2019 - 435 Holly

2020 - 747

2021 - Fat Bear Junior: 132′s spring cub. Fat Bear Week 2021: 480 Otis

2022 - Fat Bear Junior: 909′s yearling. Fat Bear Week 2022: 747

2023 - Fat Bear Junior: 806′s spring cub. Fat Bear Week 2023: 128 Grazer

Fat Bear Week is an annual celebration where bears are voted upon not only for fun to name a champion but to also shine a light on the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

It also highlights how bears prepare for their months-long hibernation, packing on pounds before they crawl into their cozy spots for a long nap.

Bears have to eat about a year’s worth of food in six months since while they’re sleeping over the next few months they will be using up their fat reserves. The animals end up losing about a third of their body weight.