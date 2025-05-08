3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold announces stage 4 kidney cancer diagnosis

The lead singer of the band 3 Doors Down has shared his diagnosis of stage 4 kidney cancer.

Brad Arnold made the announcement in an Instagram video, saying that he has stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma and that it has metastasized to his lung, CNN reported.

“That’s not real good,” he said, adding he has “no fear” and “sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

He did, however, ask fans to “lift me up in prayer every chance you get.” In the caption, he wrote “Now, I believe ”ITS NOT MY TIME" is really my song.

Arnold said he was feeling sick for a couple of weeks and went to a doctor, where he received the diagnosis.

Arnold’s medical condition has forced the cancellation of 3 Doors Down’s upcoming tour, which was supposed to start on May 15 in Daytona Beach.

The band started in 1996, coming together in Escatawpa, Mississippi. Arnold was the lead singer, with Matt Roberts as lead guitarist and backing vocalist, and Todd Harrell on bass. Chris Henderson joined in 1998 as rhythm guitar and backing vocalist, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The current band is Arnold, Henderson, Chet Roberts on guitar, Greg Upchurch on drums and Justin Biltonen on bass.

Their debut album “The Better Life” shot them up the charts with such hits as “Kryptonite.”

Arnold received support from fans and other famous musicians, including Creed singer Scott Tapp, who wrote on Instagram, “If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU brother. I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing!”

Gavin DeGraw wrote, “May God bless you brother. Showing us how to conquer the darkness with light.”

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma or ccRCC, is named for how the tumor appears under a microscope. The cells in the tumor are clear, like bubbles, the National Cancer Institute said.

It is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults, making up about 80% of cases.

The cancer symptoms include:

Blood in the urine

Pain

Weight loss

Feeling tired

Fever

A lump in the side

It can also be found if someone is having imaging for another condition.

If a doctor suspects ccRCC, they will use scans like X-rays, CT scans or MRIs to see how big a tumor is, as well as determine if it has spread.

To confirm that a tumor is ccRCC, doctors will perform a biopsy.

Treatment of ccRCC includes surgery and immunotherapy but it depends on how big the cancer is, the NCI said. Targeted therapy, radiation, thermal ablation and cryosurgery may also be used.

Prognosis depends on where the tumor is located, if it has spread and how much was removed.

