Thurston County shelter caring for dogs waiting to be adopted needs help with food

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Joint Animal Services of Thurston County is in need of assistance to care for the adult dogs in their facility and is reaching out to their communities for support.

Joint Animal Services serves the cities, of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater and unincorporated Thurston County with shelter and animal control services.

The agency is currently running low and having a difficult time meeting the needs of their sheltered dogs.

There is a specific diet for their adult dogs, but supplies are running low.

Joint Animal Services is the primary regional animal shelter and animal control agency in Thurston County and relies on public donations to support its operations.

If you are able to donate, you can go on their Amazon wishlist here or drop off donations at 3120 Martin Way East, Olympia, WA 98506.

