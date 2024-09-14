Tacoma police investigate fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

TACOMA — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of East 67th Street just before 4 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the teenage victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts by officers and Tacoma Fire Department personnel to administer life-saving measures, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians have since responded, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Currently, no suspects have been taken into custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

