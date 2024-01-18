Mother killed, daughter injured in first Pierce County homicide of 2024

A woman was killed and her daughter injured after a three-car collision in Fredrickson Wednesday, which deputies are calling the first Pierce County homicide of 2024.

At about 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, deputies and firefighters responded to a reported collision in the 5600 block of 176th Street East.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a white Subaru was speeding and went through two red lights, when it was hit by the driver of a pickup truck making a legal U-turn.

The truck then hit a white van that had been following the Subaru. The driver of the van then fled the area.

The 26-year-old woman driving the Subaru was seriously injured. Her 64-year-old mother, a passenger in the Subaru, was killed in the collision.

Neither woman was wearing a seatbelt.

According to deputies, the driver of the van called police to “report” his Subaru had been stolen and he had been chasing it when it crashed into the truck.

Deputies asked the van driver to come back to the scene, but he claimed his van had been stolen and he couldn’t make it back.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to a hospital. She faces possible vehicular homicide.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old man, was not injured, along with his two-year-old child.

According to deputies, a family member of the Subaru driver said she had been driving the car for a few weeks and the car was not stolen.

Deputies were told the registered owner of the car got into an argument with the woman before she took the car and drove off.

The registered owner chased her at a high rate of speed in the van, when the collision happened. He faces felony hit-and-run charges.

