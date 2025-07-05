Holiday fireworks accident in Snohomish results in man losing his hand

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A man was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his hand after a fireworks accident in Snohomish County.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue said in a social media post that the incident happened on Friday night.

A man came into Station 33 on Fales Road near Monroe Station with severe hand injuries.

He was given life-saving aid, including a tourniquet and medication, before being rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

He later lost his entire hand as a result of the incident.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue is urging people to remember to be safe while using fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday.

