Missing cruise passenger found dead near Juneau after Alaska hike

JUNEAU, Alaska — An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew found the body of a cruise ship passenger Thursday night after she went for a hike near Juneau.

Marites Buenafe, a 62-year-old Kentucky woman, was on a Norwegian Bliss cruise when she told family members she was getting off the ship to hike, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. She never made it back by the ship’s departure time Tuesday evening.

Troopers and Juneau Mountain Rescue found her body near Gold Ridge, located above Juneau, with help from Temsco Helicopters and the National Guard.

The medical examiner is currently determining the cause of death.

©2025 Cox Media Group