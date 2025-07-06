One dead, five injured in Sedro-Woolley shooting

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — The Sedro-Woolley Police Department (SWPD) says one person has died, and five were injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

At around 11:20 p.m. officers responded to calls that multiple people had been shot near Memorial Park, SWPD said.

Police say one person was pronounced dead and five others injured in the shooting were brought to local hospitals for further treatment.

One person is in custody and has been booked in the Skagit County Jail, officials say.

Sedro-Woolley police say there is no known threat to the public, but ask anyone with photos or videos of the incident to call police at 360-428-3211.

This is a developing story.

