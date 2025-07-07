Rapidly moving Siegel fire contained after burning up to 700 acres

CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly moving wildfire that started just south of Cheney, WA, is said to have burned 700 acres between Bonnie Lake and S. Texas Ferry Road.

The fire, now at 60% containment, was driven by winds from a passing cold front, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The fire was started around 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday and needed 205 personnel as part of the containment plan.

The containment plan’s primary focus is on suppression strategies, with infrared units working on additional hot spots.

Crews are said to have made progress in mopping up while using backhauling hoses and equipment for suppression.

They hope to target areas that could be repaired or improved.

Evacuations were reduced to Level 1.

The person is believed to be the start of the wildfire, but the cause is still under investigation.

