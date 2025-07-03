Seattle firefighters join fight against Siegal wildfire

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Local firefighters have set out to help respond to a wildfire burning in Spokane County.

According to fire crews, the wildfire quickly grew to 400 acres as of Thursday morning.

Firefighter Paramedic Melnyk and Firefighter EMT McCaughan from Snohomish County Fire District #4 are responding as part of the mobilization effort.

State Fire Mobilization was authorized for the Siegel Fire on Wednesday evening, just hours after the fire first started.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the wildfire is burning in sagebrush, timber, and agricultural land and is threatening homes and crops. Level 3 evacuations are in effect, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

To learn more about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, visit: wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/

