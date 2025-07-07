‘Jaws of Life’ used to pry woman from car after she crashes into Everett Mall

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Fire Department (EFD) says that they had to help remove a woman from her car after she crashed a car into a wall at the Everett Mall.

The accident happened around 4:40 p.m. and required the “Jaws of Life” to help remove the 60-year-old woman who was trapped inside her car after the crash.

Firefighters were able to free the woman, and she was later transported to the hospital.

EFD says the woman suffered significant injuries.

Everett Police are investigating what caused the accident.

©2025 Cox Media Group