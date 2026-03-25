King County Assessor charged with violating restraining order against ex-fiancée

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle City Attorney’s office filed criminal charges this week against King County Assessor John Wilson.

Wilson faces two counts of violating a restraining order against his ex-fiancée, Lee Keller.

Due to the prosecutor providing legal advice to the Assessor’s Office, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not able to file charges against Wilson. Instead, the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office took over the case. But the charges came from the Seattle City Attorney instead. It is unknown why the Seattle City Attorney took over the case, but the alleged crime took place within the city.

Wilson was arrested last July when he was accused of stalking Keller outside of her Seattle home while a restraining order against him was in place. Wilson later apologized and ended his re-election campaign in October after previously ending his bid to become the next county executive a few months prior.

Despite his current term not ending until 2027, King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci is calling on him to step down now.

“Given this development, I hope the King County Assessor recognizes that it is time for him to step down, address his personal and legal challenges on his own time, and allow the work of the County Assessor’s office to continue without distraction or controversy,” Balducci said in a prepared statement.

KIRO Newsradio reached out to Wilson for comment.

Wilson’s stalking incident against ex-fiancée

Wilson and Keller were involved in a long-term relationship that allegedly ended poorly. Wilson was arrested near Keller’s home in July 2025.

During Wilson’s initial court appearance following his arrest, Keller showed up unexpectedly and addressed the court.

“I’m here to tell you I’m very concerned about my safety,” Keller said in court. “I currently have an active restraining order in place and John Wilson continues to violate it.”

Keller added that she was “very concerned” for her safety.

Wilson opted not to appear in court at that time, with his attorney, John Palito, representing him instead.

“Ms. Keller has stated John Wilson never assaulted her. There has never been any threats of physical assault,” Palito said. “There are allegations that he violated an order of protection. That’s it.”

Wilson repeatedly denied Keller’s claims, describing the legal battle as politically motivated, but in October 2025, he apologized to the public and to Keller for his behavior.

“Most importantly, I want to make my sincere apology to my former fiancée Lee Keller,” he stated. “I fell short of standards of behavior I have always tried to practice. I ask her forgiveness. I also apologize to long-time friends like you, colleagues, the fantastic Department of Assessments team, campaign supporters, and the public. I let you down.”

King County council members have since been calling for Wilson’s resignation, going as far as conducting a vote of no confidence at a council meeting.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest; James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

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