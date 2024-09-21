Daytime lane closures on Tacoma Narrows Bridge begin Sept. 23

Travelers using the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge should plan for daytime lane closures next week as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) conducts routine inspections and maintenance.

The closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. from Monday, September 23, through Thursday, September 26.

On Monday and Tuesday, the two right lanes of westbound SR 16 approaching the bridge will be closed, along with the ramp from Jackson Avenue to westbound SR 16.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the two left lanes will be closed.

During the closures, the HOV lane will remain open to all traffic.

These closures are necessary for engineers from WSDOT’s Bridge Preservation Office to carry out an in-depth inspection of the 74-year-old westbound span.

Maintenance crews will also perform minor repairs during the inspection, with the possibility of additional work scheduled afterward.

WSDOT encourages drivers to add extra time to their trips, carpool, telework if possible, or avoid discretionary travel during the closures to minimize delays.

The agency also advises travelers to slow down in work zones, follow workers’ directions, and stay calm, as delays are expected.

Real-time updates on traffic conditions and lane closures can be found on the WSDOT app and website.

