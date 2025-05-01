COVINGTON, Wash. — Dashcam video posted by Covington Police shows a deputy following a car suspected to be stolen and launching a tracking device that attached to the car’s license plate.

Police were recently alerted about a stolen car with the assistance of Flock Cameras, or license plate readers, positioned around Covington, the city posted on Facebook.

Deputies found the car driving around the city and attempted to pull it over, but the driver started to pull away.

Video shows that before the car sped off, the deputy launched the Starchase device from the front of their patrol car and it attached to the back of the suspect’s car.

RAW VIDEO: Covington Police attach tracking device on car before it speeds off (City of Covington)

Police say the deputy was able to back off from the fleeing car, and the suspect was tracked to another location and arrested.

The car was returned to the owner and the suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle, and attempting to elude, the City of Covington posted on Facebook.

©2025 Cox Media Group