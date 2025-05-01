Local

Drivers caught on I-5 with dummy dolls to use HOV lane

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Two drivers within a week have been pulled over by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for HOV lane violations by having dummy dolls to pose as another passenger.

A driver on I-5 near Federal Way was pulled over on Thursday for allegedly going 92 MPH in the HOV lane, and upon further inspection, troopers found something in the backseat, WSP posted on X.

A dummy doll with a cap and bright neon yellow clothing was seen wearing a seatbelt in the back of the car, WSP posted on X.

This marks the second driver in a week caught by WSP who had a fake passenger in the car.

A driver was pulled over on Wednesday near Shoreline for having a mannequin in their passenger seat and admitted to troopers that it was used to access the HOV lane.

