Drivers caught on I-5 with dummy dolls to use HOV lane

Two drivers within a week have been pulled over by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for HOV lane violations by having dummy dolls to pose as another passenger.

A driver on I-5 near Federal Way was pulled over on Thursday for allegedly going 92 MPH in the HOV lane, and upon further inspection, troopers found something in the backseat, WSP posted on X.

A dummy doll with a cap and bright neon yellow clothing was seen wearing a seatbelt in the back of the car, WSP posted on X.

Here’s another one!! This driver was stopped last night for 92 MPH in a 60 zone I5 near 288th. The driver was in the HOV lane by himself, and with his non human companion. He was given a ticket for speed and driving in the HOV lane w/ a dummy doll. pic.twitter.com/SyLzQbGjZe — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 1, 2025

This marks the second driver in a week caught by WSP who had a fake passenger in the car.

A driver was pulled over on Wednesday near Shoreline for having a mannequin in their passenger seat and admitted to troopers that it was used to access the HOV lane.

This was an HOV violation stop from this morning NB I-5 near 145th. Driver admitted this was only to be able to use the HOV lane. The driver also indicated he has not named his “passenger”. #NotReal pic.twitter.com/Aa8xR6p4wK — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 29, 2025

