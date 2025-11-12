Seattle ‘rolls out’ reminder for everyone who uses Lime scooters in the city

SEATTLE — Do you use Lime scooters and bikes? Seattle is one of the top Lime cities in the world.

As ridership continues to increase, the company is partnering with the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) to improve safety for everyone.

The DSA issued the following reminder of how not to ride around the city:

“Make sure you’re riding safely and avoiding sidewalks, pedestrians, and vehicles while you zip around on Lime bikes and scooters,” the DSA shared.

The city has 10 miles of protected bike lanes where scooters are welcome.

Hundreds of thousands of Seattle Lime riders have taken 8.6 million rides this year. That’s a 76% increase from the first 10 months of 2024.

“We are grateful to our riders and all of Seattle for making us part of the city’s public transportation network. We know as we continue to grow into our role as part of the city’s streetscape, we need to always keep safety front of mind for our riders and for all street users, especially pedestrians,” said Parker Dawson, Senior Regional Lead at Lime.

“We work around the clock with our partners in government, SDOT, and the community, as well as our riders, to encourage safe riding and proper parking. We use hi-tech innovation as well as boots on the ground labor to do so, and now we’re launching an integrated marketing campaign that will feature digital and out of home advertising as well as increased communication with our riders to boost safety messaging even more than usual.”

An in-app banner has been added to remind riders not to ride on sidewalks. Also, thousands of helmets have been distributed in the city this year in partnership with SDOT, Seattle Community Centers and Customer Service Centers, and the Seattle Housing Authority, and at over 40 community events supported by Lime. Over 3,000 hang tags have been distributed on scooters, reminding riders how to park properly, ride safely, and obey the rules of the road.

In April, Seattle added foot patrols to help with misplaced electric scooters and bikes.

The Downtown Ambassadors wear bright green vests and patrol the following areas:

Primary foot patrol locations

Downtown business district

Seattle waterfront

Pike/Pine corridor

Transit stops

Secondary foot patrol locations

Belltown

South

Lake Union

First Hill

Lower

Queen Anne

Fremont

Ballard

Lime first appeared in Seattle in 2017.

