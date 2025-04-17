Lime launches foot patrols in Seattle for e-scooter, e-bike parking

SEATTLE, Wash. — Lime says it’s adding foot patrols in Seattle to help with misplaced electric scooters and bikes.

The teams will wear bright green vests and maintain tidiness in high-traffic areas.

Primary foot patrol locations:

Downtown business district

Seattle waterfront

Pike/Pine corridor

Broadway

University of Washington Campus & U-District

Alki Beach

SoDo

Transit stops

Secondary foot patrol locations:

Belltown

South

Lake Union

First Hill

Lower

Queen Anne

Fremont

Ballard

Lime will also focus on events across the city

Lime says the foot patrol team will be out and about during peak hours.

As the weather warms up, the team will expand with new, locally hired headcount to keep up with demand.

The company says ridership is up 113% year over year. This makes Seattle one of the top Lime cities worldwide. The company says that in March, over 115,000 riders took 575,000 trips.

Lime launched its vehicle share program in 2017.

©2025 Cox Media Group